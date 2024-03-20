FIFA unveils official World Cup 2030 slogan

FIFA unveiled the official slogan for the 2030 FIFA World Cup football championship, set to take place in Morocco, Spain, and Portugal, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

This was revealed during an official ceremony hosted in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon on Tuesday.

The slogan for the 2030 FIFA World Cup features the phrase “Yalla Vamos” written in both Arabic and Spanish.

The Portuguese Football Federation stated in a release that former international player Luis Figo will lead the ambassadors for the 2030 World Cup, alongside Andres Iniesta representing Spain and Noureddine Naybet representing Morocco.

The first three matches of the 2030 World Cup are scheduled to be held in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay to commemorate the centenary of the founding of FIFA, making it the first edition of the World Cup to be played across three different continents (Africa, Europe, and South America).

It is worth mentioning that the upcoming edition of the FIFA World Cup in 2026 will be held in North America, hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States. - Bernama-QNA