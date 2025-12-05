TELUK INTAN: The Perak government has offered a RM400 reduction in business site rental fees to vendors during the Chithirai Pournami festival held in Teluk Intan.

State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesa said that a total of 114 booths have been provided by the Teluk Intan Municipal Council (MPTI) with a rental fee of RM2,500 for the 10 days of business activities during the celebration period, which runs from May 9 to 18.

“If last year, the MPTI charged a rental rate of RM2,900 throughout Chithirai Pournami festival and received complaints from traders who claimed the rate was too high, then this year the state government decided to provide a reduction of RM400 in rental rates.

“The Chithirai Pournami festival is a celebration that has been held for three days since yesterday on a grand scale in Teluk Intan because it is the most popular festival. The MPTI and other stakeholders made thorough and appropriate preparations so that Hindu devotees could celebrate it without any issues,“ he said.

Sivanesan said this when met by reporters while surveying the Chithirai Pournami celebration around the Sri Thendayuthapani Temple on Jalan Bandar here today.

There was excitement in the air as about 20,000 Hindu devotees flooded the 150-year-old temple since 4 am today to fulfill their vows, starting with the ‘paal koodam’ ceremony or carrying pots containing milk, followed by prayer rituals, carrying kavadis and breaking of coconuts.

Chithirai Pournami refers to the full moon that falls in the first month of the Tamil calendar known as Chithirai, and it is one of the important festivals for Hindus in Malaysia.

According to Hindu religious beliefs, the yearly celebration is held to commemorate the birth of Chitragupta, the divine keeper of deeds, who was born during a full moon.