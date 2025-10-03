FIFA unveils Trionda official ball for 2026 World Cup in North America

FIFA has officially unveiled Trionda as the official match ball for the 2026 World Cup.

The ball combines high-tech refinements with design elements celebrating the three host countries: the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

German manufacturer Adidas designed Trionda, continuing their role as the official World Cup ball provider since the 1970 tournament.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino expressed his delight and pride while presenting Trionda during a New York event.

The ball’s name and design draw inspiration from the first World Cup organized by three countries featuring 48 competing teams.

Trionda showcases red, blue, and green colours representing the unity of the three host nations.

Iconography includes Canadian maple leaves, the Mexican eagle, and American stars within a unifying triangle pattern.

Deep seams provide optimal in-flight stability while embossed icons enhance grip during wet or humid conditions.

A motion sensor chip transmits ball movement data directly to the video assistant referee system.

This unveiling marks significant progress toward the North American World Cup scheduled for June 11 to July 19 next year.

FIFA has initiated phased online ticket sales with overwhelming global interest from fans.

Over 4.5 million fans from 216 countries and territories have entered the presale draw already.

The official tournament draw will take place in Washington on December 5. – AFP