KUALA LUMPUR: The national men’s hockey team have taken a difficult path towards securing a semi-final slot at the 2025 FIH Hockey Nations Cup after falling 3-4 to New Zealand in their Group B clash at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil tonight.

Chasing their first win of the tournament, 13th-ranked Malaysia delivered a promising performance in the first half, taking the lead through a field goal by Akhimullah Anuar Esook in the 18th minute.

Malaysia then extended their advantage in the 38th minute with a penalty stroke converted by Fitri Saari, followed swiftly by a field goal from Muhammad Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal a minute later.

However, the momentum quickly shifted as Malaysia lost focus, allowing New Zealand to reduce the deficit with goals by Fin Ward (44th minute) and Simon Yorston (45th minute).

In the second half, Sean Findlay and Ward struck again in the 46th and 52nd minutes respectively, putting New Zealand ahead and crushing the hopes of the Speedy Tigers.

The result leaves Sarjit Singh’s men with only one point, placing Malaysia third in the group. They now face a must-win encounter against bottom-placed Japan on Wednesday, and must do so by a significant margin.

Malaysia must also hope that second-placed Pakistan (four points) suffer a heavy defeat to group leaders New Zealand (six points).

The top two teams in each group advance to the semi-finals, while the bottom two will play for fifth to eighth place.

Meanwhile, head coach Sarjit expressed his displeasure with the result, which he said was partly due to cards shown by the umpires that disrupted Malaysia’s momentum.

“Disappointment and frustration. This is obvious when you have full control of the match, and suddenly you lose 4-3. Before that, we were 3-0 up because we had full control. In managing the cards, we gave them an easy, easy victory. That’s all I can say,” he said.