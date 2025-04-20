Final RTG list to be announced after meeting with athletes

THE official list of athletes selected for the Road to Gold (RTG) programme will only be revealed once the shortlisted individuals agree to the terms set by the programme committee, said Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

Hannah said the RTG Committee will meet with the selected athletes over the next two weeks to confirm whether they accept or decline the offer.

“After going through discussions with them, we will have a list of athletes that are confirmed.

“This is because you can offer, but if they don’t want to take it up, then you can’t force them,” she told reporters after launching the Malaysian Tenpin Bowling Congress (MTBC) new office and MTBC’s 50th Anniversary Coffee Table Book at Sunway Megalanes here today.

On Tuesday, the RTG Committee announced the selection of 16 athletes for the programme, with 13 coming from badminton.

The list includes professional players such as Lee Zii Jia, who had previously declined a spot in the programme during the Paris 2024 cycle.

The three non-badminton athletes are track cyclists Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom and Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri, along with weightlifter Mohamad Aniq Kasdan.

At today’s event, Hannah announced a sports matching grant worth RM180,000 for the Malaysian International Open Bowling Championship 2025, which ended today.

She said the ministry was giving its support to MTBC as it had done a good job.

“MTBC has produced many world-class athletes and consistently contributed medals at the international level,” she added.