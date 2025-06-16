Former England captain Farrell rejoins Saracens from Racing 92

FORMER England captain Owen Farrell is returning to Saracens after spending a season in France with Racing 92, the English Premiership club announced on Monday.

The 33-year-old fly-half, who has signed a two-year deal, previously had an 16-year spell at the London club, making his professional debut at the age of 17.

In his first stint he won six Premiership and three European titles.

The former Saracens captain has made 256 appearances for the club, as well as 112 for England, and has won six Test caps for the British and Irish Lions

“Saracens is my home and the opportunity to come back is one that excites me enormously,“ he said.

“Having watched from afar this season, it is clear to see that the club has incredible potential, and I can’t wait to get back in the mix for the 25/26 season.”

Director of rugby Mark McCall said the playmaker has “Saracens in his DNA”.

“His competitive spirit is woven into the fabric of this club, and we are delighted he has chosen to come home,“ he said.

“He returns to a young group full of potential, players eager to learn, play and push for success. We know he will love being part of where this group, and this club, are headed.”