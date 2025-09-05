Former F1 boss Guenther Steiner leads takeover of KTM Tech3 MotoGP

A consortium led by former Haas Formula One team principal Guenther Steiner will acquire full ownership of the Red Bull KTM Tech3 MotoGP team.

The new ownership structure will take full effect in 2026 according to a team announcement on Friday.

Steiner will assume the role of chief executive officer under the new arrangement.

Project partner Richard Coleman will become the team principal following the takeover.

Founder and current team principal Herve Poncharal will continue to lead the team through the 2025 season.

Poncharal will then transition to a consultant role within the organisation.

The Tech3 team will continue to compete with KTM machinery as per their existing agreements.

The team will also retain their operational base in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France. – Reuters