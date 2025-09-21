Former Liverpool and Chelsea manager Matt Beard dies aged 47

FORMER Liverpool and Chelsea manager Matt Beard has died at the age of 47, both Women’s Super League clubs announced late on Saturday.

Beard guided Liverpool to consecutive Women’s Super League championships in 2013 and 2014 during his initial tenure at the club.

He returned to Liverpool in 2021 and successfully led the team back to the top-flight after two seasons in the second division.

Beard departed Liverpool in February, with his final coaching position being a brief stint in charge of Burnley between June and August.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Matt’s family and friends at this devastating time,“ Liverpool stated in an official announcement.

“Matt was not only an extremely committed and successful manager, he was also a person of real integrity and warmth, who will always be remembered with genuine fondness by everyone he worked with at the club.”

Beard began his managerial career at Millwall before joining Chelsea in 2009.

His coaching career also included positions at West Ham United, Boston Breakers and Bristol City. – Reuters