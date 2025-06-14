POLICE in Florida have issued a warrant for the arrest of former NFL star Antonio Brown on a charge of attempted murder, authorities confirmed on Friday.

Super Bowl-winner Brown is wanted in connection with an incident at an amateur boxing event in Miami on May 16.

A copy of the warrant said “several” witnesses saw Brown fire shots following a physical altercation with another man.

The warrant said Brown had grabbed the handgun from a security guard.

An off-duty police officer providing security for the event detained Brown before other police arrived on the scene.

No gun was found on Brown, and the other man involved in the fight with the ex-Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver was not immediately located.

The arrest warrant said two spent shell casings were recovered from the scene along with a discarded firearm holster.

Brown later addressed the incident in a post on X on May 17, saying he had been “jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me.”

“Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me,“ Brown wrote. “I went home that night and was not arrested.”

The incident is the latest in a long line of legal problems faced by Brown, who spent most of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers before later winning a Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Brown was accused of sexual assault by a former trainer in a 2019 civil suit which he later settled, and also pleaded no contest to burglary and battery in 2020 after an incident with a removal truck company outside his home.

Brown's NFL career came to an end after he famously removed his jersey and stormed off the field during a Tampa Bay game against the New York Jets in 2022.