Former UFC star Suman Mokhtarian shot dead in Sydney attack

FORMER UFC star Suman Mokhtarian was shot dead in a brazen broad daylight shooting while on a walk.

The 33-year-old was killed in a targeted attack in Riverstone, a suburb in Sydney’s northwest on Wednesday evening.

A short time after the shooting, two cars were found on fire in different locations.

New South Wales Police superintendent Jason Joyce described the incident as very brazen during a press conference.

He expressed disappointment that such violence occurred in a residential area where people should feel safe walking at night.

Local media reported that Mokhtarian had survived an attempt on his life last February when a gunman fired on him outside a gym.

The UFC star fought twice in 2018 and 2019 before moving into coaching according to ESPN.

He helped develop some of Australia’s top mixed martial arts prospects at a gym in Sydney’s west.

A local named Ben said he was walking with his wife when he heard a gunshot.

He described hearing a bang and seeing a lot of smoke in the air that would have been from the car.

Ben noted there was large commotion with many shocked people who had never witnessed anything like this.

The shooting occurred with children literally riding bikes around the park at the time.

This incident came a day after police foiled a kill team bearing firearms and other equipment on the way to a daycare centre.

Police are investigating if the two incidents are linked. – AFP