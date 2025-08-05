Frank Mill, 1990 World Cup winner with West Germany, dies at 67

FRANK Mill, a key member of West Germany’s 1990 World Cup-winning team, has passed away at the age of 67. His former clubs Fortuna Duesseldorf and Rot-Weiss Essen confirmed the news on Tuesday.

Mill, who also secured a bronze medal with West Germany at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and lifted the German Cup with Borussia Dortmund, succumbed to complications from a severe heart attack suffered in May. Though he earned 17 caps for West Germany, he did not feature in any matches during the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

Rot-Weiss Essen, his hometown club, paid tribute to Mill, calling him “a legend” and “an ambassador for football across the country.” His death follows that of teammate Andreas Brehme, who scored the decisive goal in the 1990 final against Argentina. -AFP