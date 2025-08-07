Frankfurt sign Japan winger Doan in £17m deal until 2030

EINTRACHT Frankfurt have secured the services of Japan international Ritsu Doan from Bundesliga rivals Freiburg.

The 27-year-old winger has signed a contract that will keep him at the club until 2030.

Frankfurt reportedly paid 20 million euros (£17 million) to acquire the attacking midfielder.

Doan leaves Freiburg after making 123 appearances for the club over several seasons.

During his time at Freiburg, he contributed 26 goals and 23 assists for the German side.

Last season proved particularly productive as he netted 10 times and provided eight assists in the Bundesliga.

His performances helped Freiburg secure fifth place and Europa League qualification last term.

The Japanese star becomes Frankfurt’s second major summer signing after Jonathan Burkardt.

His arrival helps compensate for the departure of Hugo Ekitike to Premier League champions Liverpool.

Frankfurt sporting director Markus Kroesche expressed his delight at the acquisition.

“In the past few years Ritsu Doan has shown his high quality in the Bundesliga and brings a level of skill which will help us to achieve our goals,“ Kroesche said.

At international level, Doan has earned 57 caps for Japan, scoring 10 goals for his country.

Frankfurt will complete their pre-season preparations with a friendly against Fulham this weekend.

The Bundesliga campaign begins for Frankfurt with a home fixture against Werder Bremen on August 23. - AFP