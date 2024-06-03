French Open: Tang Jie-Ee Wei outclass Kian Meng-Pei Jing

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei lived up to their billing by advancing to the second round of the 2024 French Open after defeating compatriots Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing today.

In the first-round match that took place at the Arena Porte de la Chapelle in Paris, Tang Jie-Ee Wei, ranked ninth in the world, took just 42 minutes to overcome Kian Meng and Pei Jing with straight sets victory of 21-15 and 21-18.

This marks Tang Jie-Ee Wei’s second victory over the Malaysian professionals after the Malaysia Open in January.

Awaiting them in the round of 16 are the fourth-seeded pair from China, Feng Yanzhe-Huang Dongping, who advanced after defeating representatives from the United States, Vinson Chiu-Jennie Gai.

Three more Malaysian representatives, namely men’s singles Lee Zii Jia and women’s doubles pairs Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah and Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien, will also be in action in the first round early Thursday morning. -Bernama