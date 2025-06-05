From Grassroots to Greatness

THE 56th MOE-MSSM-MILO Sports Awards 2024 honours Malaysia’s outstanding young athletes who demonstrate not only exceptional skill in their chosen sports but also remarkable dedication to academic excellence. Each year, these awards highlight students who balance dedicated training sessions alongside an active school timetable, showcasing discipline, resilience, and character as hallmarks of their journey.

Behind each student’s success is an inspiring story–filled with early mornings, personal sacrifices, and unwavering encouragement from coaches, families, and teachers. These student-athletes stand as examples, illustrating how sports nurture qualities that help shape confident, capable young Malaysians ready to face the challenges of tomorrow.

Rising Stars: Young Athletes Balancing Sports, Studies, and Life

Dania Sofea Binti Zaidi, 17, a badminton athlete from Johor and recipient of the Anugerah Puteri MSSM, balances training and academics with unwavering discipline, viewing both as important “matches” that demand focus. Her father’s encouragement fuels her determination “He never stops reminding me not to give up easily and to always give my best every time I step onto the court,“ Sofea movingly shares. Inspired by the presence of MILO® and their featured athletes since young, Dania has developed mental resilience and strategic thinking through badminton, applying these lessons to every part of her life as she pursues her dreams.

Aleeya Fariesya Binti Faizul Rizal, 20, a para-swimmer from Putrajaya and recipient of the Anugerah Puteri Para, has built discipline and resilience through her sporting journey. Despite facing unique challenges as a para-athlete, Aleeya remains motivated by small victories and community support. She admits, “I always feel nervous and scared when going to compete in a tournament, afraid of failure. However, with each race, I learn something new, drawing strength from my family and the pride of representing Malaysia.” Balancing training and academics through strong organisation, Aleeya continues to champion greater inclusivity for para-athletes in Malaysia.

Shurizan Bin Mansor, recipient of the Anugerah Guru Berjasa (Lelaki), has spent over 40 years developing hockey talent in Perlis through Tunas Cemerlang and MSSM, leading Perlis to the SUKMA 2010 final and two Division 2 league titles. His students have gone on to national success, with Shurizan managing Malaysia’s teams to a Silver (Men) and Bronze (Women) at the Asian Indoor Hockey Cup. “As a son from Perlis, I feel a responsibility to give back through hockey. The potential of Perlis players drives me to guide them to success. This award strengthens my belief that with sincere guidance, we can help young athletes achieve their dreams and bring pride to the state,“ he says, reflecting his lifelong dedication to grassroots sports and youth development.

MILO’s Commitment: Shaping Champions, Building Character

For over six decades, MILO has stood side-by-side with the Ministry of Education (MOE) and MSSM, working collaboratively to cultivate Malaysia’s future through sports from the grassroots upwards. This enduring partnership has enabled MILO to nurture generations of young athletes, fostering essential values such as teamwork, perseverance, and integrity through structured sports programmes across the nation.

Sports is a powerful teacher, imparting invaluable life lessons to students both on and off the playing field. Through sustained grassroots programmes, MILO continues to ensure every child has the opportunity to participate, learn, and grow—helping them become not just accomplished athletes, but future leaders and role models.

The 56th MOE-MSSM-MILO Sports Awards 2024 reflect MILO’s ongoing role in championing young Malaysians, providing a platform for them to discover their fullest potential, while highlighting the enduring impact of sport as a cornerstone of personal and community development.

Lim Kerwin, Head of Sports Marketing, MILO, Nestlé Malaysia, shared, “At MILO, we believe Sports is a Great Teacher–and these students embody that truth. Each of their stories is a testament to the positive influence sports can have on young lives, and a reflection of how sports cultivates mental agility. We celebrate their journey and remain dedicated to nurturing the next generation, knowing the values gained through sport will positively shape strong individuals both in sports and in life.”

“Through our longstanding partnership with the Ministry of Education and MSSM, initiatives like the 56th MOE-MSSM-MILO Sports Awards 2024 allow us to support and celebrate these inspiring journeys. For over 75 years–Dulu, Kini, dan Selamanya Demi Malaysia—MILO® has proudly nurtured generations who carry these values beyond sports, into every aspect of their lives.”