Frustrated Verstappen admits fault for Russell collision in Spain

FOUR-TIME world champion Max Verstappen admitted on Monday that “frustration” had led to him ramming Mercedes driver George Russell in the closing laps of an eventful Spanish Grand Prix.

Verstappen, who had initially blamed both Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Russell for causing the shunt, posted on social media that his action was “inappropriate”.

The incident happened shortly after racing restarted with five laps left following a safety car.

Verstappen immediately lost third to Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and then went off the track as he tried to hold off Russell’s Mercedes.

Verstappen’s Red Bull team told their driver to hand the place to Russell, the Dutchman appeared about to do that as he slowed into turn five with two laps left. Instead he speared into the Mercedes.

“We were on a promising strategy and had a good race in Barcelona, until the safety car came out,“ Verstappen wrote on Monday.

“Our tyre choice at the end of the race and some manoeuvres after the restart fed my frustration, leading to a manoeuvre that was inappropriate and shouldn’t have happened

“I always give everything I have for the team and emotions can run high.”

He was hit with a 10-second penalty which dropped him from fifth to tenth in the race as well as three penalty points on his licence which leaves him one point away from a race ban.