PUTRAJAYA: President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who is on a three-day official visit to Malaysia, was accorded an official welcoming ceremony at the Perdana Putra Complex here today.

Embalo, who arrived yesterday, is making his first visit to Malaysia since assuming office in February 2020.

Upon his arrival at 9 am, he was warmly received by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the venue.

The ceremony began with the playing of the national anthems of Guinea-Bissau and Malaysia.

Embalo then inspected a guard of honour mounted by three officers and 103 members of the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (Ceremonial), led by Major Mohamad Waqiyudin Abd Rahman.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Transport Minister Anthony Loke, senior government officials and diplomats.

Following the ceremonial protocols, President Embalo signed the guest book before proceeding to a bilateral meeting with Anwar, where discussions particular focus on trade and investment, agriculture, education and capacity building.

Both leaders are also expected to exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Malaysia and Guinea-Bissau established diplomatic relations in November 1974.

Bilateral ties between the two nations remain cordial, underpinned by a shared commitment to cooperation on bilateral and multilateral platforms, including the United Nations (UN), the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

In 2024, Malaysia’s total trade with Guinea-Bissau amounted to RM4.1 million, with exports to Guinea-Bissau valued at RM4.04 million and imports at RM0.06 million.