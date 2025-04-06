Prioritise people over militarisation

THE Association for Welfare, Community and Dialogue (Acid) strongly denounces the recent warning by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who claimed that the threat from China is “real and potentially imminent”.

Hegseth also urged Indo-Pacific allies to increase defence spending, citing the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation commitment to

5% of gross domestic product (GDP) as a benchmark.

Hegseth made these remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s premier defence forum.

He emphasised the Indo-Pacific as a top priority for the administration of US President Donald Trump, cautioning that any attempt

by China to take control of Taiwan would have “devastating consequences” for the region and the world.

In response, Acid would like to highlight several reasons that challenge Hegseth’s portrayal of China.

China endeavour since 1978

Since opening its economy in 1978, China has largely focused on national economic development through partnerships and collaboration with other countries, rather than engaging in war-mongering. This approach has lifted millions of its citizens out of poverty.

In 2013, it launched The Belt and Road Initiative – sometimes referred to as the New Silk Road – a global infrastructure development strategy aimed at investing in over 150

countries and international organisations.

How can a nation be regarded as an imminent military threat when its primary focus has

been on economic development and shared prosperity?

Unlike the US, which has repeatedly used military force to assert dominance in the Middle East and other regions, China has not relied on military aggression to compel submission.

Portraying China as an imminent threat serves to justify and perpetuate US strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific.

While it is true that there are legitimate concerns surrounding territorial claims in the South China Sea and sovereignty issues related to Taiwan, such disputes should be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy – not through rearmament or an escalating arms race.

America’s exceptionalism

It is important to consider the ideological stance of the current Trump administration, which

is heavily driven by the mantra of “making America great again”.

Within this paradigm, other nations are merely regarded as conduits or pawns to serve US interests, with the ultimate goal of maintaining American global dominance by curbing the rise of China, which is seen as a credible strategic rival.

Encouraging Indo-Pacific nations to ramp up military spending supports this broader agenda, reinforcing a geopolitical strategy

that prioritises US supremacy over regional cooperation. This binary, black-and-white ideological leaning is inimical to common and collective prosperity that is vital for lasting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Enriching the American arms industry

It doesn’t take a genius to see that increased military spending by Indo-Pacific nations – including those in South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands – would primarily benefit the American arms industry.

The ongoing genocide in Gaza and the persistent destabilisation of West Asia are stark consequences of the proliferation of US weapons in the region – facilitating the enforcement of American-Israeli hegemony and suppressing resistance.

Indo-pacific nations should not place themselves in a situation where they are beholden to America for their protection. Instead, they should pursue independent, cooperative security arrangements rooted in mutual respect, dialogue and regional solidarity.

Social justice for Indo-Pacific people

It would be far wiser for Indo-Pacific nations to invest their resources in uplifting impoverished communities rather than diverting funds towards militarisation.

According to a 2024 United Nations report, over 260 million people in the Asia-Pacific region could be pushed into poverty over the next decade unless governments implement robust social protection schemes.

The report, Protecting Our Future Today: Social Protection in Asia and the Pacific, highlights a troubling rise in both monetary and non-monetary poverty, alongside

growing income and wealth inequalities across the region.

The number of people living in vulnerable conditions is expected to increase as the region continues to experience economic shocks

amid prevailing inequalities. Access to essential services and basic opportunities remains out of reach for many.

In light of this, Acid urges Indo-Pacific governments to prioritise social investment and poverty eradication, rather than aligning

with a US-driven rearmament agenda that ultimately serves American strategic and economic interests.

Ronald Benjamin is the secretary of Acid. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com