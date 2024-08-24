FT bag coveted Men’s footbal gold after ill-tempered win over 10-man Melaka

MUKAH: There was drama aplenty as the Federal Territories (FT) clinched the ‘mother of all gold medals’ at the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA) after edging Melaka 2-1 in an ill-tempered men’s football final at the Mukah Stadium here today.

The game was peppered with scuffles, fouls and tension, culminating in a sending off. Even the referee was not spared as the Melaka players made a beeline for him after he blew the final whistle.

He had to be escorted out of the pitch by the police.

There was no indication that the match would descend into such chaos when the game kicked off, as both teams adopted a cautious approach and play was focused on the middle of the pitch.

But it was FT’s forward line that proved to be more potent, opening the scoring in the 19th minute through Muhammad Harith Imran Hairee, who was at the right place and time to head home from close range following a goalmouth melee.

That goal stung Melaka coach Md Nor Md Derus’ men into action as their tightened up their game to launch a series of raids on the FT goal but to no avail.

Both teams trooped off at halftime with FT the happier of the two.

The second-half saw Melaka get the equaliser when Mohamad Farish Ainun Aswadi’s long-range attempt sailed over the FT keeper Mohammad Hafizy Nadzil to nestle in the best of the net in the 53rd minute.

Undaunted, FT regrouped and hit back, with Muhammad Harith providing the assist when he floated in a cross into the box and Nu’man Hakim Abdul Rahman met it with a perfectly-angled header in the 69th minute.

That’s when the game took an ugly turn.

In their haste to find the equaliser a second time, Melaka forward Muhammad Haziq Zamri was sent off for shoving an FT player on the neck in the 72nd minute.

Even before that, there were already signs that the beautiful game was turning ugly, with nasty tackles, off-the-ball scuffles and confrontations.

Credit though to Melaka for continuing to push for an equaliser despite playing with 10 men. But FT managed to hold on to win the SUKMA men’s football gold medal for the first time.

FT assistant coach Rashmizan Rasid attributed their win to the players’ hard work and fighting spirit.

“Our plan worked to perfection. Congratulations to all our players and the team management for this incredible achievement.

“When the Melaka player was sent off, we capitalised on it to change our strategy by opting to play defensively and, Alhamdulillah, it worked wonders,” he said.

Nu’man Hakim, who scored the winning goal, refused to take all the plaudits and attribute it to the team effort that had been inculcated in them by coach Mohd Nidzam Adzha Yusoff.

“The winning goal is my reward but it’s not the individual achievement that matters because this is a team game and everyone played their hearts out. I only played a small and crucial part.

“The coaches helped us during the final just now by telling us to control our emotions and to stay cool. Although things were quite chaotic on the pitch, our coach never stopped advising us from the sideline,” he said.