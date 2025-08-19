German FA probes racist abuse incidents in DFB Cup matches

THE German Football Federation (DFB) has launched an investigation into alleged racist abuse during two German Cup matches.

The incidents occurred during Schalke 04’s 1-0 win at Lokomotiv Leipzig and Kaiserslautern’s 7-0 victory over RSV Eintracht.

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf stated, “We stand for diversity and respect, and alongside those affected as well as those who stand up for our values.”

The match at Lokomotiv Leipzig was paused after Schalke’s Christopher Antwi-Adjei reported racist insults from the crowd.

Antwi-Adjei, a Ghana international born in Germany, said the abuse was clearly directed at his skin colour or origin.

The game resumed after a three-minute stoppage following a stadium announcement urging fans to stop discriminatory behaviour.

Antwi-Adjei later expressed disappointment on social media, calling the incident “shameful” and highlighting the global persistence of racism.

In the second incident, a Kaiserslautern substitute was allegedly targeted with racist insults during their match against RSV Eintracht.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino condemned the abuse, linking it to a similar incident involving Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo at Liverpool.

Infantino confirmed FIFA’s Players’ Voice Panel would engage with the DFB to monitor the situation closely. - Reuters