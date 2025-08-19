100,646 foreign workers with PLKS undetected after whitewashing programme

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 100,646 foreign workers holding Temporary Work Visit Passes in the construction sector failed to be detected after the foreign worker whitewashing programme implemented by the Construction Labour Exchange Centre Bhd.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stated that the government will implement measures and punitive actions against employers and foreign workers in the construction sector who commit offences under existing regulations.

“They come in, they hold the construction sector PLKS, but when whitewashing is carried out by CLAB, we cannot find any effect,“ he said during a press conference of the Joint Committee Meeting Between the Minister of Home Affairs and the Minister of Human Resources Steven Sim on the Management of Foreign Workers.

“If they misuse the passes, we will take action according to the offence,“ he added.

Saifuddin emphasised that workers with expired passes should have signed a check-out memo and left the country, warning that those who remain will be tracked down.

The matter was revealed following a presentation by the Construction Industry Development Board during the meeting, with the minister confirming that authorities will identify which acts were violated before taking punitive action.

This development follows the government’s recent decision to allow foreign worker employment quota applications only on a case-by-case basis involving three main sectors, including construction. – Bernama