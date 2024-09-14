Golf: MGA plans continuation programme for NJDP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) is planning to establish a National Amateur Development Programme (NADP) as a continuation of the National Junior Development Programme (NJDP) to further strengthen talents in golf.

MGA NJDP chairman, Fauzi Mesran said the programme is aimed at accommodating golfers aged 12 to 18 who have outgrown the NJDP.

“By next year, some of these players will turn 19 and graduate from the junior programme, so we are planning to introduce the National Amateur programme as a bridge from junior to amateur level before they turn professional.

“We will announce it next year in February, but it depends on the approval from MGA’s executive committee,” he told Bernama during a golf bag presentation ceremony to the NJDP elite team here today.

He added that four elite players under the NJDP will turn 19 next year, making such a programme crucial to keep them shining in the sport.

“There are actually many potential players out there, but they lack direction or guidance. So, it’s my responsibility to gather them and provide exposure on how to progress with MGA and become better players,” he said.

Last year, MGA launched a revamped NJDP, a junior golf athlete development program focused on nurturing high-performance elite players.

The programme provides guidance to over 20 of the top players, giving them exposure to international tournaments.