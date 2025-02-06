Griezmann extends Atletico Madrid contract

FRANCE’s 2018 World Cup winning forward Antoine Griezmann has extended his Atletico Madrid contract until 2027, the Spanish club announced Monday.

“Griezmann and Atletico have reached a deal to renew the French footballer’s contract until June 30, 2027,“ said Atletico in a statement.

Griezmann, 34, is Atletico’s all-time top scorer with 197 goals over two spells at the club and his previous deal was due to run until 2026.

The veteran forward has struggled for form in 2025, last finding the net in February as his team finished third in La Liga, ending the season trophyless.

Griezmann, who scored in France’s 2018 World Cup win over Croatia, signed for Atletico from Real Sociedad in 2014.

The striker, who retired from international football last year, won the Europa League in 2018 and twice finished a Champions League runner-up with Atletico, before joining Barcelona in 2019.

Griezmann struggled with the Catalan giants, winning only a Copa del Rey before returning to Atletico on loan in 2021, eventually making the switch permanent.

Atletico and Griezmann will compete at the Club World Cup this summer in the United States, with their first match against Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain on June 15.