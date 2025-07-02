Guirassy shines as Dortmund beats Monterrey 2-1 in Club World Cup

BORUSSIA DORTMUND secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Monterrey in the Club World Cup, with Serhou Guirassy netting a first-half brace to send the German side into the quarter-finals. The win sets up a tantalising clash with Real Madrid, who earlier defeated Juventus.

Guirassy, who shared the UEFA Champions League top scorer title this season, opened the scoring in the 14th minute after a slick one-two with Karim Adeyemi. The Guinea international doubled Dortmund’s lead 10 minutes later, taking his season tally to 37 goals across all competitions.

Monterrey fought back in the second half, with German Berterame pulling one back early after the break. The Mexican side pressed hard for an equaliser, but Dortmund’s defence held firm. Sergio Ramos, Monterrey’s veteran defender, nearly levelled in stoppage time but his header drifted wide.

“I think I could have scored at least three goals but I am happy to have helped the team win,“ Guirassy said post-match.

Dortmund’s coach Niko Kovac praised his team’s resilience, while Monterrey’s Domenec Torrent lamented missed opportunities. The match was not without controversy, as Monterrey fans were warned for discriminatory chants directed at Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

With the win, Dortmund advance to face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, where Jude Bellingham could meet his younger brother Jobe, who will miss the match due to suspension.