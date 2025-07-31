Gyokeres aims to forge own legacy at Arsenal after taking Henry’s number 14

ARSENAL’s new striker Viktor Gyokeres has addressed the inevitable comparisons with club legend Thierry Henry after inheriting the famous number 14 shirt. The Swedish international, who joined from Sporting Lisbon for 63.5 million euros, emphasized his desire to establish his own identity at the Emirates Stadium.

“Of course I know about the history,“ Gyokeres told British media. “To be honest, there weren’t so many numbers available. There weren’t too many to pick from. But of course, that one was available. So when I knew that, it was an easy choice to take it.”

The 27-year-old forward, who scored 54 goals last season, acknowledged Henry’s legacy but stressed their different playing styles. “It’s not really my intention to be compared with what he’s achieved in his career. Especially here. I just want to do my own thing and show my qualities. Of course he was an amazing player, but different from me.”

Gyokeres’ arrival bolsters Arsenal’s attack as they prepare for their Premier League opener against Manchester United on August 17. The transfer makes him one of the club’s most expensive signings, reflecting Mikel Arteta’s confidence in his goal-scoring ability. - Reuters