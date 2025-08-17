Haaland scores twice as Man City thrash Wolves 4-0 in Premier League opener

MANCHESTER City made a strong statement in their Premier League opener with a dominant 4-0 win over Wolves.

Erling Haaland struck twice to lead the charge at Molineux.

New signings Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki also found the net in a convincing display.

Pep Guardiola’s side are determined to reclaim the title after finishing third last season.

The match saw James Trafford make his senior debut for City amid uncertainty over Ederson’s future.

Wolves struggled to capitalise on early chances, with Marshall Munetsi’s offside header their closest effort.

Reijnders was instrumental, assisting Haaland before scoring himself with a precise left-footed finish.

Trafford showcased his distribution skills, initiating the move for City’s third goal.

Haaland was denied a hat-trick after being substituted late, but Cherki added a fourth with a fine strike.

City face tougher tests ahead, including clashes with Tottenham, Arsenal, and Manchester United.

The emphatic win sends a warning to their title rivals.