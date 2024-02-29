Hafizh Syahrin blending well with new bike

KUALA LUMPUR: National rider Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah who has since joined Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) Racing Team, has started to form an excillarating bond with his new motorcycle.

A check by Bernama during the training session at the Sepang International Circuit held over two days, saw Hafizh Syahrin clearly showing his commitment and excellent riding skills on his new Ducati Panigale V4R which can reach speeds of up to 313 kph in training.

“Though the new motorbike looks just like any other two wheel machines, but in terms of ‘feeling’ the speed and power, it is awesome.

“I have never ride on a V4, before switching to the new bike I was using machines with ‘inline engine’... but with V4 the feeling is different, we become part of the entire set up and machine,“ he said.

The 29-year-old rider will start competing in the Asian Superbike 1000cc Class (ASB 1000) of the Asian Road Racing Championship (ARRC 2024), which is scheduled to start at the CHang International Racing Circuit in Buriram, Thailand, next month.

This season will see Hafizh Syahrin, representing JDT Racing Team, riding on the latest Italian bike.

He remained optimistic of producing a good performance in the championship and winning the overall title.

“The experience gained through my participation in the World Motorcycle Grand Prix (MotoGP) before will serve as a valuable lesson for me to perform well in the ARRC. This time around the ARRC will not be an easy ride. It is certainly going to be a very challenging one.

“Like what we know, JDT always provides the best for their athletes. With the JDT Racing Team, I am confident of a podium finish and compete for the top three positions,” he said.

Last October, JDT spread its wings from football and futsal into motorsports by roping in Hafizh Syahrin who was the first Malaysian to compete in the 2018 MotoGP and will make their debut in the 2024 ARRC.

When asked about JDT’s preparations for the ARRC, Hafizh Syahrin said he has been preparing physically and mentally for Round 1 of the ARRC which starts next month at the Chang International Racing Circuit in Thailand from March 15 to 17.

The Zhuhai International Circuit in China is the venue for Round 2 from April 19 to 21, Round 3 is scheduled from June 7 to 9 in Motegi, Japan while the 4th Round takes place at the Pertamina Mandalika International Racing Circuit in Indonesia from July 26 to 28.

Malaysia will host Round 5 at the Sepang International Circuit from Sept 13 to 15 and the final race of the ARRC will take place at the Chang International Racing Circuit from Dec 6 to 8. -Bernama