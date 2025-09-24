Hakim Danish to make Moto3 debut at 2025 Malaysian MotoGP

YOUNG Malaysian rider Muhammad Hakim Danish Ramli will make his Moto3 World Championship debut with a wildcard entry at the 2025 Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix.

The event will take place at the Sepang International Circuit from October 24 to 26.

Sepang International Circuit chief executive officer Azhan Shafriman Hanif described this milestone as the pinnacle of the country’s motorsports development blueprint.

“Danish has truly earned this wildcard. This is going to be more than just a race,” he said in a statement today.

Azhan Shafriman affirmed that Hakim Danish is one of the best Malaysian talents of his generation.

He urged every motorsport fan to fill the grandstands and cheer for the future champion.

The circuit operator stated that the 18-year-old’s journey reflects a collaborative effort between the Youth and Sports Ministry and SIC to build champions.

This partnership has established a clear development pathway from grassroots level to global competition.

“His success stands as both a symbol of hope that he may one day become Malaysia’s first world champion and a source of inspiration for future generations of riders,” the statement added.

Hakim Danish began his career in the SIC MiniGP Championship before progressing through the Asia Talent Cup and European Talent Cup.

He further honed his skills in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup and the FIM JuniorGP World Championship.

The Terengganu-born rider has consistently excelled at every level, delivering results that highlight his world-class potential.

He recently became the first Malaysian rider to secure a top-three overall finish in his Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup campaign.

Hakim Danish finished 12th during his debut season in 2023 before improving to sixth place last year.

Tickets for the 2025 Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix are now available at www.sepangcircuit.com.

Sepang International Circuit continues its ‘Tiket Rahmah’ initiative in support of the Malaysia MADANI agenda.

K2 Hillstand tickets are offered at an affordable price of only RM49.90. – Bernama