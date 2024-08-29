Hamidin takes umbrage with ‘unprofessional exit’ of Pan Gon

PETALING JAYA: Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin today said that former national football head coach Kim Pan Gon was not totally honest regarding his reason for resignation last month.

Hamidin said even a few days before Pan Gon’s departure, the coach from South Korea often insisted on leaving the national team citing family problems.

However, he said that without his knowledge, the 55-year-old coach had undergone negotiations and agreed to join South Korean club Ulsan HD FC.

“What was disappointing for me was that he (Pan Gon) held a press conference and said that among several reasons for his exit was failure to secure national players that he wished for, I think he took this as an opportunity to leave. Finally, I got a phone call saying he had dealt in discussions with Ulsan HD FC, so this is the story, (this is) where he was unprofessional.

“It’s sad that FAM fell victim here because he secured a high offer and left and gave incorrect reasons. FAM cannot be blamed as we have taken good care of him,” said Hamidin at a press conference at Wisma FAM in Kelana Jaya here today.

Commenting further, Hamidin said FAM did not take any legal action against Pan Gon, among others, because of his service to the national team.

“We all appreciate his services, so no action was taken even when, professionally, we can ask for a compensation of one-and-a-half years.

“My only disappointment is that he did not reveal the truth, he should be more open,” said Hamidin, in the backdrop of Pan Gon pledging months earlier that he would see out his contract with Harimau Malaya until the end of 2025.

Last month, Pan Gon resigned for allegedly personal reasons after two years and four months at the helm of the national football team.

Not some two weeks later, Pan Gon was appointed as the head coach of Ulsan HD FC.