Hamilton aims to rediscover fun at Ferrari after tough season start

LEWIS HAMILTON aims to rediscover the enjoyment in his Formula One career following a challenging start with Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion appeared disconsolate at the Hungarian Grand Prix before the August break, branding himself “absolutely useless” after poor qualifying while teammate Charles Leclerc took pole position.

Hamilton told reporters at the Dutch Grand Prix that he unplugged during the break and shifted his focus for the season’s final 10 races.

“We’re going to work hard, keep our heads down, try to change a few things in our approach and start to enjoy ourselves,“ he said.

“There’s been so much pressure this first half of the season, it’s not been the most enjoyable.”

Hamilton emphasised that fun remains the most important aspect of his racing career.

“I think for anyone in whatever career you’re in, if you’re not enjoying what you’re doing then why are you doing it?”

The British driver wants to fully appreciate driving for the team he always dreamed of joining.

“I just want to enjoy the team I’ve always dreamed of driving for.”

Hamilton noted that Ferrari is moving in the right direction after introducing upgrades at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The 105-race winner remains without a podium finish since last year but sees significant potential.

“We’ll take from that and build on that,“ he added.

George Russell defended his former Mercedes teammate against Hamilton’s self-criticism.

“Of course he’s talking nonsense when he says something like that because he’s the greatest driver of all time,“ Russell told reporters.

“He’s still clearly got it but Formula One is not an easy sport especially if the team is not performing at the highest level that compounds the issue.” – Reuters