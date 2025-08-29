Another quake recorded in Segamat, fourth in a week

JOHOR BAHRU: A weak earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale was recorded in Segamat at 4.24 am today, the fourth to hit the district in a week.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in a statement, said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres, about 22 kilometres northeast of Segamat.

Tremors were also felt in several parts of Johor.

“MetMalaysia will continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates from time to time,” the statement said.

The department also called on members of the public who felt the tremors to complete an online form at https://forms.gle/nt79XYue2odoATPK7 to assist in its assessment.

Segamat had recorded three weak earthquakes on Aug 24, 27 and 28, with magnitudes ranging between 2.5 and 4.1. – Bernama