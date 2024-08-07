Hamilton beats Verstappen at British GP for first win in 945 days

ANKARA: Lewis Hamilton triumphed over Dutch driver Max Verstappen at the British Grand Prix, Round 12 of the 2024 Formula One World Championship, on Sunday, marking his first F1 victory after a 945-day drought.

The 39-year-old Brit set a new record by securing his ninth win in his home country, reported Anadolu Agency (AA).

The Mercedes driver completed the race in 1 hour, 22 minutes, and 27.059 seconds, with Red Bull’s Verstappen finishing just 1.465 seconds behind. McLaren’s Lando Norris took third place, trailing by 7.547 seconds.

“I can’t stop crying! It’s been since 2021, every day getting up, trying to fight, to train, to put my mind to the task and work as hard as I can with this amazing team,“ Hamilton said after his victory.

“This is my last race here at the British Grand Prix with this team [before moving to Ferrari], so I wanted to win this so much for them, because I love them, I appreciate them so much, all the hard work they’ve been putting in all over these years.”

Despite Hamilton’s win, reigning champion Verstappen still leads the driver standings with 255 points, followed by Norris with 171 and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in third with 150 poinRed Bull Racing tops the constructor standings with 373 points, Ferrari is second with 302, and McLaren holds third with 295 points.

The next round of the season, the Hungarian Grand Prix, will take place on July 21. - Bernama, Anadolu