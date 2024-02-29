Hannah: Car prize awaits medallists at Paris Olympics

KUALA LUMPUR: National athletes who win medals at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris from July 26 to Aug 11 will be rewarded with a foreign-made car, said Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix).

She said the Road To Gold (RTG) Committee had received an offer from a car company which wants to reward athletes who make the podium at the games.

Hannah hoped that local companies including government-linked companies (GLC) would step forward to offer similar incentives to athletes who bring glory to the country in Paris.

“We also want to give a chance to local brands (to reward Olympics medallists) because now only a foreign brand has made the offer.

“Any local companies interested in extending the offer can contact RTG coordinator Datuk Stuart Ramalingam,” she told a press conference after the RTG Committee meeting here today.

Under the Sports Victory Prize Scheme (SHAKAM), a gold at the Olympics and Paralympics is worth RM1 million, a silver RM300,000 and a bronze RM100,000. -Bernama