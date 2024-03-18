Hannah: No data loss in KBS’ Cloud application hack

KUALA LUMPUR: The Youth and Sports Ministry confirmed that its Cloud application was hacked on Saturday (March 16), but said there had been no data loss.

Its minister Hannah Yeoh (pix) said the matter had been reported to the National Cyber Security Agency and Cyber Security Malaysia as soon as it occurred.

“KBS has taken immediate action, and at the moment, the situation is under control through several technical interventions.

“The hacked files only involved several administrative files... it did not involve other parties or personal information,” she told reporters after the launch of Le Tour de Langkawi 2024 at the National Sports Council here today.

Recently, a group identified as ‘R00TK1T’ had claimed on Telegram that it had hacked the KBS Cloud application data. -Bernama