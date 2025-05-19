YOUTH and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh is proud of the national sepak takraw squad’s performance in the recently concluded 2025 Asian Cup, adding that they have the potential to emerge victorious in the next edition.

She said this was based on her own observations after watching the team regu final at the Titiwangsa Stadium in Kuala Lumpur last night, with Thailand emerging champions after defeating Malaysia 2-0.

“I feel that this is a proud achievement. If we look at the performance, although they lost both games, the opening set was quite a closely-fought affair.

“So, I know that our players did their best. Not just the men’s team, the women’s squad as well,” she told a media conference after chairing the Strategic Collaboration Coordination Meeting between the ministry and the National Registration Department here today.

Hannah also praised the efforts of the Sepaktakraw Association of Malaysia (PSM) in implementing various talent development programmes to unearth new faces.

“I think that with more such exposure when we become host, we will be able to follow (the progress) of more players. I believe that one day we will win the Cup,” she said.

In last night’s final, Malaysia’s first regu, comprising apit kiri (feeder) Amirul Zazwan Amir, tekong (server) Mohammad Syahir Mohd Rosdi and apit kanan (killer) Mohamad Azlan Alias, lost 11-15, 15-12, 15-17 in a thrilling encounter.

The second regu of Farhan Adam, Muhammad Haziq Hairul Nizam and Muhammad Noraizat Mohd Nordin, meanwhile, won the first set 15-13 but lost the next two 13-15, 4-15 to the Thai trio of Sittipong Kamchan, Tanaphon Sapyen and Sirisak Anuloon.

Asked if the ministry planned to build a stadium specifically for sepak takraw, Hannah said there are no such plans as the existing facilities at the Jalan Raja Muda Stadium (SJRM) in Kampung Baru were sufficient for the national team.

“This place is managed by PSM and, so far, they said it was suitable for their academy. They are happy at this location, which is near Titiwangsa Stadium,” she said.

The media had previously reported that SJRM is fully managed by PSM as the Malaysian Sepak Takraw Academy Centre, thus becoming a development hub for the traditional sports a the grassroots and elite levels.