Hannah wants Faisal Halim to fully recover’ before returning to action

YOUTH and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh wants to ensure national star footballer Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim, better known as Faisal Halim, fully recovers before returning to action.

She is convinced the 27-year-old winger of Selangor FC, who was the victim of an acid attack, is indeed determined to return to action, but does not want Faisal to rush back to the field.

“I want to make sure that he takes his time to recuperate until full recovery before trooping out on the pitch because I think football will wait for Faisal.

“I hope he doesn’t rush it, he must ensure he is fully healed because football needs him,” she said after presenting prizes to winners of the e-sports tournament for the elderly, Boomers2Gamers, here today.

Faisal Halim, affectionately known as ‘Mickey’ to fans, suffered fourth degree burns in an acid attack by an unknown assailant at a shopping centre in Petaling Jaya on May 5.

Making his first appearance in public since the incident at a press conference today, he admitted that he missed the action but has to focus on the road to recovery first.