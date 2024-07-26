Hannah Yeoh urges Malaysian athletes to give their best at Paris Olympics

KUALA LUMPUR: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has called on the 26 athletes representing the country at the 2024 Paris Olympics to show their true strength when facing their opponents at the Games to be held from tomorrow until Aug 11.

She said in sports, there would always be someone who would triumph over others, and therefore she did not want the Malaysian athletes to leave the ‘arena’ feeling disappointed for not giving their best.

“What we want is to set a target where the whole country is moving towards the same goal, which is why we announced our aim to win the first gold. Now the entire contingent, all agencies, the Olympic Council of Malaysia, athletes, and coaches, all have the same goal. We want to bring home one gold medal.

“But this is sports, which means when we enter the arena, there is a percentage of winning or losing. However, what I want our athletes to do is give their best so that when they leave the arena, they have no regrets. That’s all,“ she said on the talk show “Misi D’OR 2024,“ produced by Bernama TV tonight.

Meanwhile, touching on national track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang, Hannah said had full respect for the confidence shown by the Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medalist, describing the 36-year-old cyclist as ‘thirsty’ for a gold medal at the quadrennial event.

She added that a heart specialist would accompany Mohd Azizulhasni following the agreement of the Road to Gold Committee to ensure he felt safe while competing at the Games.

“Earlier this year, I was in Australia with the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) and had the opportunity to visit Mohd Azizulhasni at his training venue. He showed us his ecosystem in Australia. I am happy because I heard from Mohd Azizulhasni himself that his preparations were going well and that he was feeling confident,“ she said, adding that she will leave for Paris on July 31.

Previously, the Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) set a target of one gold medal in Paris 2024, in line with Mohd Azizulhasni’s dream of ending his Olympic participation with a gold.

The Malaysian contingent comprises 26 athletes, led by Chef de Mission Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin and his deputy Datuk Nicol David, and will compete in nine sports at the Games.