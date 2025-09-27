Hannah Yeoh urges support for FAM’s FIFA appeal process

YOUTH AND SPORTS MINISTER HANNAH YEOH has urged all parties to allow the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) to complete its appeal process against the sanctions imposed by FIFA.

Hannah said the ministry takes FIFA’s decision seriously while emphasising that the priority is to ensure all processes are carried out with full integrity for the country.

“The current priority is for FAM to complete the FIFA and international legal appeal process until it is fully resolved,” she said in an Instagram post.

She noted that the impact of this matter does not only involve the seven players but also the entire national team.

Hannah also acknowledged the disappointment felt by Harimau Malaya fans following FIFA’s ruling, adding that she shared the same sentiment.

“Just like the many thousands of Harimau Malaya fans out there, I too am saddened and angry reading about FIFA’s decision,” she said.

The minister reiterated her commitment to protecting the rights and welfare of every Malaysian athlete, regardless of the sport.

FIFA’s disciplinary committee imposed sanctions on FAM and seven heritage players for breaching Article 22 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code relating to falsification of documents.

The sanctioned players are Gabriel Felipe Arrocha, Facundo Tomas Garces, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Javier Machuca, Joao Vitor Brandao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal Iraurgui and Hector Alejandro Hevel Serrano.

FIFA stated that FAM had submitted falsified documents to confirm the players’ eligibility for the Asian Cup qualifiers against Vietnam on June 10.

As a result, FAM was fined 350,000 Swiss francs, which is approximately RM1.8 million.

Each player was fined 2,000 Swiss francs, approximately RM10,560, and suspended from all football-related activities for 12 months.

FAM has confirmed it will file an appeal against FIFA’s ruling to safeguard the interests of the players and the national team.

FAM acting president Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi confirmed the association has received FIFA’s official ruling on the matter.

He added that all documentation and procedures had been submitted transparently in line with the prescribed guidelines.

Meanwhile, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim has urged the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) to expedite its appeal against FIFA sanctions.

He stated that this move is crucial for upholding integrity and transparency within the sport.

The appeal process is also vital for safeguarding the interests of Harimau Malaya supporters and the wider community.

“The Malaysian football reputation must be protected, and any form of political interference or sabotage that seeks to disrupt the sport must be firmly rejected,” he said in an Instagram post today. – Bernama