PETALING JAYA: Harimau Malaya coach Kim Pan Gon is expected to announce his resignation today at Wisma FAM in Kelana Jaya around 2pm.

Pan Gon cut his contract short and the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) is expected to clarify the situation at today’s press conference, the New Straits Times reported.

Earlier, Korea Football News on their X account announced the South Korean coach’s resignation in a post.

“Malaysia national team manager will hold a press conference today to announce his resignation,” the post said.

In 2022, Pan Gon took Tan Cheng Hoe’s place as Harimau Malaya’s head coach and was provided an extension to his contract until 2025.

Under his watchful eye and guidance, he helped the national team qualify for the Asian Cup based on merit after 43 years.

Furthermore, Harimau Malaya climbed the ranks under his tutelage, achieving its highest placement at 135 after 18 years.

