KUALA LUMPUR: The national football team, Harimau Malaya, have climbed three rungs in the latest International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) rankings to be placed 135th in the world.

The team under the tutelage of Kim Pan Gon, gained 13.04 points in the latest update today, for a total of 1,107.58 points to climb up from 138th place held since April 4, according to FIFA’s official website.

The latest improvement was contributed by a 1-1 draw against Kyrgyzstan and 3-1 win over Taiwan in the 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup second round qualifiers, earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Thailand made its into the world’s top 100 after improving one place from 101, followed by Vietnam, who fell one spot to 118th, while Indonesia remain in 134th place to be among top three teams in Southeast Asia.

The 2022 World Cup champions Argentina, runners-up France and Belgium kept their top three positions, while Brazil overtook England for fourth place.