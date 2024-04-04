Harimau Malaya drop six spots to 138 in FIFA ranking list

KUALA LUMPUR: Harimau Malaya have slipped six rungs to occupy the 138th spot in the world, based on the latest FIFA world ranking list released today.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) said in a statement that the team, under the guidance of coach Kim Pan Gon (pix), accumulated 1,094.54 points to drop from the 132nd spot that they had occupied since Feb 15.

The drop is due to the team losing 15.63 points following the two identical 2-0 defeats by Oman in their Group D matches in the second round of the 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Muscat and at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on March 22 and March 26 respectively.

The results have left Malaysia rooted in third spot in Group D with six points while Kyrgyzstan, who thrashed Taiwan 5-1, are perched atop the standings with nine points, followed by Oman in second spot also with nine points while Taiwan prop up the table with no points.

Pan Gon’s men still have two more Group D matches to play - away to Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek on June 6 before completing their fixtures at home against Taiwan at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on June 11.

The latest update in FIFA’s ranking also sees Malaysia dropping one spot to 24th in the Asian countries list after being overtaken by Indonesia (23rd position).