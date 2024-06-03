Harimau Malaya might disappoint at Muscat without ideal preparation

KUALA LUMPUR: Lack of preparation might stymie the national football squad’s chances of a good result against Oman at the 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup second round qualifiers in Muscat on March 21.

Local football pundit Datuk Dr Pekan Ramli said that the players’ fitness would be a decisive factor in the match, which was why their current level of fitness was important, as only several teams have begun pre-season training for the 2024/25 Malaysia League that will only begin in May.

“Our chances (of qualifying for the third round) are very good, we have won our first two matches but after the 2023 Asian Cup it seems like the team was rested for too long, and it does look like we will not play a competitive match before taking on Oman. It seems like we aren’t serious and prepared, and that’s worrisome.

“Oman meanwhile, changed their head coach, but their league is ongoing so their players are in a competitive mood. Our league hasn’t started, so there needs to be plans if we fail to plan, means we’re planning to fail,” he told Bernama today, adding that Malaysia would need at least a draw in Muscat and a win at home against Oman on March 26 to have a good shot of making it to the third round.

“We need four out of six points at least to have a good chance, if we lose in Muscat, we will face immense pressure when we entertain Oman at home,” he added.

Former national head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee also highlighted similar points, and said that playing at least one friendly match would really help the squad to take on Oman in Muscat.

He pointed out that the players had proven that they could take on strong Asian teams after their good showing in holding Asian powerhouse South Korea to a 3-3 draw in their last 2023 Asian Cup Group E match in Doha, Qatar in January.

“I believe Pan Gon has many things planned, first he wants players to return to full fitness, secondly in terms of tactics, I don’t expect any problems as the core players are those who played in the Asian Cup.

“So it won’t be easy (going against Oman) but at least we can get a point if there is at least one friendly match,” the Sabah FC coach said.

Bernama has learnt that the Harimau Malaya squad will play two closed-door warm up matches during the centralised training at Wisma FAM in Kelana Jaya that will begin on Friday, but there has yet to be any official announcement regarding the matter.

As leaders of Group D with a three-point lead, Malaysia is on track to qualify for the third round of the World Cup/Asian Cup qualifiers for the very first time after beating Kyrgyzstan 4-3 and Taiwan 1-0 last year, while Oman and Kyrgyzstan are tied on points.

Oman is now being handled by new coach Jaroslav Silhavy of the Czech Republic, who replaced Croatian Branko Ivankovic after the team had a dismal run during the 2023 Asian Cup and failed to qualify for the best of 16 round. -Bernama