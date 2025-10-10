Harimau Malaya overcome Laos 3-0 despite FIFA player suspensions

THE player registration issue that has hit the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) did not affect the national squad’s morale as they defeated Laos 3-0 in their third match of Group F in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in Vientiane tonight.

The three goals for the Harimau Malaya squad were scored by Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi, captain Dion Cools, and substitute Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim in the second half, securing Malaysia’s third consecutive victory.

In the clash at the New Laos National Stadium, Malaysia, who were without seven players following a recent suspension from the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), nonetheless started with an energetic display and made several dangerous attempts on the opponent’s goal early on.

Sensational winger Arif Aiman first tested the Laotian defence in the 11th minute, but his shot went wide after receiving a pass from Romel Morales, who had earlier capitalised on a mistake by goalkeeper Kop Lokphathip.

Five minutes later, Morales’ header from an Arif Aiman free-kick sailed slightly over the bar, before a close-range shot by the naturalised forward was blocked by defender Anantaza Siphongphan in the 21st minute.

Morales had another opportunity to break the deadlock in the 22nd minute, but his quick flick to meet a cross from the right by Cools went wide of the left post.

Towards the end of the first half, the Malaysian side, led by coach Peter Cklamovski, missed a golden chance when Morales’ close-range tap-in from a Cools pass went straight into the hands of Lokphathip.

The long-awaited goal finally arrived when a low drive from Arif Aiman successfully beat Lokphathip, opening the scoring for the national team in the 53rd minute.

As the Laotian defensive discipline began to wane, Cools doubled the lead, firing in his second goal of this qualifying campaign to strengthen Malaysia’s position in the 68th minute.

Substitute winger Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim completed Malaysia’s 3-0 victory by also getting his name on the scoresheet well into second-half stoppage time.

The national team will host Laos in the return leg at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil here, next Tuesday.

After three matches, Malaysia now leads Group F with nine points, followed by Vietnam in second place (six points), Laos in third (three points), and Nepal at the bottom without any points. – Bernama