Harimau Malaya pulverize Nepal ahead of Oman clash

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia were in a class of their own as they thrashed 175th-ranked team, Nepal, 5-1 in a closed-door test match at the UiTM Shah Alam Stadium last night.

The match marked the first appearance of the Harimau Malaya squad since the 2023 Asia Cup campaign in Qatar last January and served as the sole warm-up action ahead of two crucial encounters in Group D of the 2026 FIFA World Cup/2027 Asian Cup qualifiers against Oman this month.

In the 140-minute four-half match, Malaysia took a commanding 4-0 lead with two goals from Darren Lok in the 31st minute (penalty) and the 35th minute, followed by strikes from Stuart Wilkin and Daniel Ting in the 46th and 48th minutes, respectively.

Nepal managed to breach Malaysia's defence with Sameer Tamang scoring their solitary goal in the 68th minute before Muhammad Mukhairi Ajmal Mahadi sealed the victory for Kim Pan Gon's (pix) side with a goal in the 135th minute.

Malaysia, ranked 132nd, are scheduled to face Oman (80th) at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat on March 22 (2 am Malaysian time) and play at home at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on March 26.

After facing Oman in two matches, Malaysia are set to play against Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek on June 6 before concluding the group stage against Taiwan at Bukit Jalil on June 11.

Currently leading Group D with six points, Malaysia are followed by Oman in second place, tied with Kyrgyzstan with three points each, while Taiwan sit at the bottom without any points.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the third round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers and secure berths in the 2027 Asian Cup, while the bottom two teams will continue their quest in the third round of the 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

The national team aiming to qualify for the third round of the World Cup Qualifiers for the first time are scheduled to depart for Muscat tomorrow morning. -Bernama