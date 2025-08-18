Harimau Malaya to play Singapore and Palestine in key friendlies

KUALA LUMPUR: The Harimau Malaya squad will play two high-profile international friendlies next month. The matches are part of their preparations for the 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

The first match will be against Singapore on September 4 at Bukit Jalil National Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 9 pm under the guidance of head coach Peter Cklamovski.

Four days later, Malaysia will host Palestine at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri. The match against Palestine will also start at 9 pm.

These friendlies are crucial for Malaysia’s build-up to their Asian Cup Qualifiers against Laos in October.

The team is currently ranked 125th in the FIFA world rankings. Malaysia will face Laos on October 9 and 14 before taking on Nepal in November.

Their final Group F match will be against Vietnam on March 31 next year. The national team leads the group with six points from two matches.

Vietnam and Laos are tied with three points each. Nepal, ranked 176th, are yet to secure a point in the qualifiers.

The friendlies will test Malaysia’s readiness for the upcoming challenges. Fans are eager to see how the team performs under Cklamovski’s leadership.

The matches are expected to draw significant attention from football supporters. Both venues are set to host exciting encounters next month.

The team aims to maintain their strong position in the qualifiers. These fixtures will be key in assessing Malaysia’s progress. - Bernama