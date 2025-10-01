Harry Kane scores brace as Bayern Munich beat Pafos 5-1 in Champions League

HARRY Kane continued his impressive scoring form with two goals while Nicolas Jackson netted his first for Bayern Munich in their 5-1 Champions League victory against Pafos.

This result gives Bayern two wins from two matches in the league phase following their previous 3-1 victory over Chelsea.

Kane told German television that the team had struggled away from home during last season’s league phase but described this match as a good away win.

The England striker added that he approaches each game with confidence knowing opportunities will come his way.

Kane opened the scoring after just 14 minutes by sliding the ball into the net for his first goal of the evening.

Raphael Guerreiro extended Bayern’s advantage six minutes later with a well-taken finish.

Jackson then marked his first Bayern goal since joining on loan from Chelsea by scoring in the 31st minute.

Kane demonstrated unexpected dribbling skills by beating the Pafos defence down the left flank before hammering home his second goal just three minutes later.

The Cypriot side managed to pull one back just before half-time through Mislav Orsic’s spectacular long-range effort.

Michael Olise completed the scoring for Bayern with 21 minutes remaining by converting from a tight angle after Jackson’s initial shot was saved.

The final scoreline somewhat flattered the home side as Bayern struck the woodwork three times during the match.

Bayern Munich have now won all nine of their matches this season representing their best start in thirteen years. – AFP