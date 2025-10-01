Sanofi under European Commission investigation over flu vaccines

BRUSSELS: French pharmaceutical group Sanofi confirmed European Commission representatives visited its premises in France and Germany on Monday.

The visits were part of an investigation into the company’s conduct within the seasonal flu vaccine sector.

Sanofi stated it is confident about its compliance with all relevant rules and regulations.

The company pledged full cooperation with the European Commission throughout the investigation process.

The EU executive arm earlier announced unannounced inspections at a vaccines sector company without naming the firm.

European Commission officials expressed concerns about potential violations of antitrust rules prohibiting abuse of dominant market positions.

The investigation focuses on possible exclusionary practices that might constitute anticompetitive disparagement.

Relevant national competition authorities accompanied European Commission officials during the inspections. – Reuters