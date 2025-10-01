Florida approves $66 million property donation for Trump presidential library

WASHINGTON: Florida has officially approved the donation of a prime property near downtown Miami for the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the decision on Tuesday, highlighting the state’s strong support for the former president.

The donated lot has an appraised value of approximately $66 million according to media assessments.

The New York Times reported the property could potentially sell for at least $360 million based on a real estate consultant’s evaluation.

This 2.63-acre waterfront property currently functions as an employee parking lot for Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus.

The site neighbours the historic Freedom Tower, which served as a crucial Cuban refugee processing center during the 1960s and 1970s.

DeSantis stated the presidential library will bring significant benefits to both Miami and the wider state of Florida.

He emphasised that Florida has consistently supported Trump’s political agenda more than any other state.

The White House redirected comment requests to the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library foundation for official statements.

Library representatives described Miami as a thriving hub for finance, trade, tourism and technological innovation.

Eric Trump, serving as president of the library foundation, commented on the project’s symbolic importance.

“No monument can fully capture the scale of my father’s legacy, but this library will stand as a tribute to the leader who reshaped history and restored America’s strength,“ he said.

He projected the completed library would become a prominent landmark visible for miles into the Atlantic Ocean.

The structure aims to serve as a bold addition to Miami’s skyline and enduring tribute to Trump’s presidential achievements.

Presidential libraries traditionally preserve documents, records and historical materials from presidential administrations.

These institutions form part of a system administered by the National Archives and Records Administration.

Many presidential libraries incorporate museum exhibitions highlighting aspects of the president’s term and legacy.

These libraries are typically established within the president’s home state for historical and symbolic reasons.

Although Trump originally hails from New York, he officially changed his residency to Florida in 2019.

He now spends considerable time at his Mar-a-Lago residence located on a barrier island in Palm Beach.

Trump previously served as president from 2017 through 2021 before returning to the White House for a second term this January. – Reuters