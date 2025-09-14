Harry Kane scores brace as Bayern Munich thrash Hamburg 5-0

HARRY KANE scored a goal in each half as Bayern Munich delivered a commanding 5-0 victory over historic rivals Hamburg at the Allianz Arena.

Kane converted a first-half penalty before adding a second after the break, taking his remarkable Bayern tally to 93 goals in just 101 appearances.

Serge Gnabry hammered the ball into the roof of the net after just three minutes to open the scoring for the dominant hosts.

Youngster Aleksandar Pavlovic finished a smooth team move six minutes later to double Bayern’s advantage before the match had reached the ten-minute mark.

Luis Diaz made it four goals in the first half with his strike three minutes after Kane’s penalty, marking his fourth goal since joining the club this summer.

Nicolas Jackson made his Bayern debut after coming on at half-time following his loan move from Chelsea.

The England captain started and finished his own move to score Bayern’s fifth and final goal in the 62nd minute with a typical clinical finish.

Bayern have now won 16 and drawn three of their home matches against Hamburg since the visitors’ last victory in Munich in 2007.

The victory sends Bayern to the top of the Bundesliga table as the only side with three wins from their opening three matches.

Bayern begin their Champions League campaign at home against Chelsea on Wednesday.

In other Bundesliga action, Serhou Guirassy scored for the eighth consecutive league match as Dortmund won 2-0 at 10-man Heidenheim.

Heidenheim’s Budu Zivzivadze received a straight red card after 21 minutes for a dangerous studs-up challenge on Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha.

The Guinean striker headed in a perfect Julian Ryerson cross after 33 minutes to continue his remarkable scoring streak.

Maximilian Beier tapped in Dortmund’s second in first-half stoppage time after Karim Adeyemi danced through the Heidenheim defence.

Freiburg scored three goals in the final ten minutes to complete a dramatic comeback and beat Stuttgart 3-1 at home.

Ermedin Demirovic had put Stuttgart ahead with a clever backheel after 20 minutes before Freiburg’s late surge turned the match.

Igor Matanovic began the comeback with nine minutes remaining before Derry Scherhant put the hosts ahead five minutes later.

Matanovic sealed the victory with his second goal in stoppage time to give Freiburg their first points of the season.

Union Berlin gave away two penalties and finished with ten men in a 4-2 home loss to Hoffenheim.

Hoffenheim’s Fisnik Asllani scored twice while Andrej Kramaric and Tim Lemperle converted from the spot.

Johan Bakayoko scored his first goal since joining RB Leipzig in their 1-0 win at Mainz.

Promoted Cologne scored in the 14th minute of second-half stoppage time to snatch a 3-3 draw at Wolfsburg.

Jakub Kaminski provided the crucial equaliser for the visitors against his parent club in a dramatic conclusion to the match. – AFP