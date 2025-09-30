Home minister defends citizenship process for seven heritage players

PUTRAJAYA: The Home Ministry maintains that the citizenship process for seven national heritage players was conducted in full compliance with the law.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stated there should be no concerns as all procedures were properly executed according to Article 19(1) of the Federal Constitution.

He questioned why anyone would worry if the Football Association of Malaysia had followed correct procedures during the citizenship application process.

“Doing the right thing means following the Federal Constitution, existing acts or laws, and specifically Article 19,“ he told attendees at the ministry’s monthly assembly.

Saifuddin confirmed that National Registration Department director-general Datuk Badrul Hisham Alias had thoroughly examined every step of the citizenship granting process.

The minister emphasized that all processes were conducted properly unless authorities had contravened established laws and constitutional provisions.

He dismissed suggestions of wrongdoing, stating there was no reason to hide non-existent issues or create false narratives.

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee recently sanctioned both FAM and the seven heritage players for violating Article 22 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code concerning document falsification.

FIFA determined that FAM submitted forged documents to establish player eligibility for the Asian Cup Qualifiers match against Vietnam on June 10.

The affected players include Gabriel Felipe Arrocha, Facundo Tomas Garces, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Javier Machuca, Joao Vitor Brandao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal Iraurgui and Hector Alejandro Hevel Serrano.

FAM received a 350,000 Swiss franc fine equivalent to approximately 1.8 million ringgit as punishment for the violation.

Each player was individually fined 2,000 Swiss francs about 10,560 ringgit and suspended from football activities for twelve months effective from the decision notification date. – Bernama