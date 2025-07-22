Hon Jian-Haikal exit China Open first round, Jun Hao advances

NATIONAL men’s doubles pair Choong Hon Jian-Muhammad Haikal Nazri suffered an early exit at the 2025 China Open Badminton Championships in Changzhou today. The world No. 53 duo lost to Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Shohibul Fikri in straight games, 21-11, 21-10, in just 23 minutes.

In contrast, Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao secured a spot in the men’s singles second round after defeating Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto 21-15, 21-18. His next challenge will be top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand.

Meanwhile, mixed doubles pair Wong Tien Ci-Lim Chiew Sien staged a comeback to overcome India’s Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Shivani Gadde 25-27, 21-16, 21-14. Their reward is a tough second-round clash against China’s top seeds Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping. - Bernama